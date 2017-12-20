MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A committee looking at how to improve racial disparities in Vermont is recommending increasing recruitment efforts and teaching state employees about implicit bias.

The Vermont Attorney General and the Vermont Human Rights Commission were tasked with developing a strategy to address racial disparities in multiple. WCAX-TV reports the group released a report with the recommendations for the Joint Justice Legislative Oversight Committee.

The group met with various stakeholders in major cities to discuss the recommendations.

The report made multiple recommendations, including teaching children about the contributions of people of color, better educating state employees on implicit bias and increasing the recruitment of people of color in the state and school labor forces.