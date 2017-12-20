MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A committee looking at how to improve racial disparities in Vermont is recommending increasing recruitment efforts and teaching state employees about implicit bias.
The Vermont Attorney General and the Vermont Human Rights Commission were tasked with developing a strategy to address racial disparities in multiple. WCAX-TV reports the group released a report with the recommendations for the Joint Justice Legislative Oversight Committee.
The group met with various stakeholders in major cities to discuss the recommendations.
The report made multiple recommendations, including teaching children about the contributions of people of color, better educating state employees on implicit bias and increasing the recruitment of people of color in the state and school labor forces.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH