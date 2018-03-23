PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in which Phoenix police killed a man armed with a knife.

The shooting happened Friday after officers responded to a call about a vehicle break-in. When officers arrived, they found the suspect holding a knife.

Police say the officers tried to use a Taser on the 23-year-old man three times but it had no effect. They say the man then began attacking the officers with the knife, prompting police to open fire.

No officers were injured, and the suspect’s name was not immediately released.

In a separate case, a suspect was hospitalized Friday after being shot by Salt River police at a shopping complex. Officers were called to the area for a report of a person making threats and gesturing that they had a weapon.