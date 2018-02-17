WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new government report shows the number of Kansas farms and the amount of agricultural land did not change last year in Kansas.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday that Kansas had 59,600 farms in 2017, same as the year earlier.

But the report also shows that the state had 200 fewer farms having $100,000 or less in agricultural sales, while the number of operations with more than $100,000 in sales grew by 200 farms.

The agency says Kansas had 45.9 million acres in farms and ranches. That is unchanged from the previous year. Also unchanged is the size of the average operation at 770 acres.