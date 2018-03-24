HONOLULU (AP) — A report by an advocacy group found that about 1 in 24 homes in Hawaii is a vacation rental, contributing to the state’s shortage of affordable housing.

Hawaii News Now reports the Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice has found that the number of short-term vacation rental units has increased by 35 percent during the last two years.

The report made public Wednesday shows these units have increased from 17,000 in 2015 to 23,000 in 2017.

Center director Victor Geminiani says the proliferation of vacation rentals is worsening the state’s housing crisis.

Geminiani says more than half of the 23,000 vacation rentals in Hawaii are owned by nonresidents. He says 1 in 7 homes on the island of Maui is a vacation property.

