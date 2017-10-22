CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group tasked with evaluating New Hampshire’s new system to streamline felony criminal cases says key stake holders are not compiling the data necessary for a thorough evaluation.

The Felonies First program took effect in all 10 counties on Oct. 1 after more than a year of staggered implementation. The New Hampshire Judicial Council is required to submit an annual review of the program to lawmakers, but the latest report concludes it’s too early to fully assess the program because of limited data.

The Concord Monitor reports that attorneys and law enforcement officials say they’re still trying to navigate the new system, which involves superior courts handling more serious cases instead of having them start in lower courts and then get forwarded.

