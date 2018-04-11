BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Results of a national assessment show reading and math scores of fourth- and eighth-grade students in North Dakota had little improvement since 2015.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the study conducted by the National Assessment of Educational Progress is administered every two years.

The report shows that there was no change nationwide in the average fourth-grade reading or math scores. The national average reading scores for eighth-graders showed a 1-point increase.

North Dakota’s fourth- and eighth-grade math scores were above national average.

But state Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says more should be done to promote early learning and reading programs. She says other exam scores in the state, such as the North Dakota State Assessment, have remained flat.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released a statement Tuesday, saying “we must do better for America’s students.”

