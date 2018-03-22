WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina hospital is under review after an investigation showed three patients received unnecessary cancer treatments and a fourth had a cancer diagnosis delayed.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is awaiting word on a federal Medicare review of its correction plan. Concerns were raised during a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services investigation last month.

Wake Forest Baptist said last week that up to 10 patients were affected by pathology laboratory results and required a diagnosis change.

Hospital president Dr. Kevin High said in a statement that the hospital became aware of deficiencies in its pathology quality monitoring process last fall. He said the hospital determined that “most, if not all, of the misdiagnoses centered on a single individual” who’s no longer with the hospital.

