SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico mayor who campaigned on reducing water consumption appears to use significantly more water than most of his neighbors.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports documents show that Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber consumes way more water than the average single-family residential customer in the city he now leads.

And according to documents obtained under an open-records request, his water usage is only going up.

During certain months, the water usage at Webber’s gated home is more than eight times what the average single-family residential customer in Santa Fe consumes.

Webber and his wife, Frances Diemoz, live in a nearly 5,000-square-foot home valued at nearly $1.15 million.

The mayor says he’s taking steps to reduce his water usage.

The report comes as almost half of New Mexico is struggling with extreme drought conditions.

