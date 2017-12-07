FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A new study shows that housing needs in an eastern Nebraska county extend well beyond the people who will fill more than 800 new jobs at a planned Costco poultry operation.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a study from a Lincoln-based community planning firm says Dodge County may need as many as 1,500 new housing units in the next five years.

The county’s population of 37,000 is expected to grow up to 39,000 during that time, with the development of the Costco facility in Fremont. A local real estate broker says several middle to higher priced housing developments are being built in the city.

The report says public financing tools may be needed to build low-incoming housing.

County leaders say a lack of available housing will slow economic growth.

