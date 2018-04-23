WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A government report shows nearly half of the Kansas winter wheat crop in poor shape despite the recent rains.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 49 percent of the wheat in Kansas is in poor to very poor condition. The agency says 39 percent of the crop is in fair condition with 11 percent rated as good and 1 percent as excellent.
About 35 percent of the winter wheat has now jointed.
Corn planting in Kansas is now 15 percent complete.
The report covers crop conditions for the week that ended Sunday.