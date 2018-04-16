WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A report on cancer misdiagnoses at a North Carolina hospital has revealed at least 25 patients were affected by faulty pathology laboratory test results.

The Winston-Salem Journal cites a report released last week that says at least two of three patients at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center who were diagnosed with cancer underwent lumpectomies and radiation before being told they didn’t have cancer. Three patients faced potential treatment delays because testing didn’t find cancer.

Medicare officials say another 19 patients had erroneous test results that didn’t ultimately affect treatment.

An initial report released last month only identified four potentially misdiagnosed patients.

The hospital has until Thursday to submit a corrective plan to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Failure to resolve identified issues by June could result in suspended inpatient Medicare billing privileges.

