LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man tried to jump his car over a canal in a Florida neighborhood, but didn’t make it.

WFTX reports that the car had be towed from the canal in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday after it failed to clear the 20 feet (7 meters) between both sides.

Before attempting the jump, witnesses were quoted as telling the station, the man drove to the edge of the canal and got out of the car to observe the distance.

Lee County deputies say the man wasn’t injured, but the Toyota Corolla was totaled.

Investigators say weren’t sure why the man tried to jump over the canal, noting he could have driven a few blocks to get to the other side.

No charges were reported, and the man wasn’t identified.

