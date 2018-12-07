MEXICO CITY (AP) — Local media in western Mexico are reporting that a drug cartel has hung up banners denying involvement in a Nov. 30 grenade attack on the U.S. consulate in Guadalajara.
Several media outlets posted photos of the banners, which read: “Our cartel totally and completely distances itself from what happened at the U.S. embassy (sic).”
The banners were signed “Jalisco New Generation cartel.”
A Jalisco state government official who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed the banners were found strung on an overpass and footbridge Thursday.
The official could not vouch for the authenticity of the banners. The FBI has offered a $20,000 reward for information on the attack.
The FBI says a lone attacker tossed two grenades at the consulate while it was closed. Nobody was injured.