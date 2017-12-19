BOSTON (AP) — The percentage of Massachusetts residents without health insurance remains well below the national rate.

A new report released Wednesday by the state’s Center for Health Information and Analysis found the rate of uninsured residents in Massachusetts during 2017 was 3.7 percent compared to an 8.8 percent rate of uninsured for the rest of the country based on early estimates.

Despite the high rate of insured residents, the report found that almost one in 10 Massachusetts residents remains underinsured. Those underinsured residents reported spending 10 percent or more of their family income on out-of-pocket health care expenses.

The report also found that nearly 20 percent of adults reported a medical error in their families over the past five years. Among those, about 57 percent said the error had serious health consequences.