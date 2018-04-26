Share story

By
The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s child advocate says many children being home-schooled in the state are in families that have been accused of child abuse or neglect, and there are no state regulations to protect them.

Child Advocate Sarah Eagan released a report Thursday as part of an investigation into last year’s death of Matthew Tirado.

The 17-year-old disabled Hartford boy suffered prolonged abuse and neglect, hadn’t been in school for a year and his younger sister was allegedly being home-schooled.

Eagan’s office examined six school districts where 380 students were withdrawn to be home-schooled from 2013 to 2016. She says 36 percent of them were in families accused of abuse or neglect.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Connecticut and 10 other states have no home schooling regulations. Eagan recommends creating some regulations while protecting parents’ right to home-school.

DAVE COLLINS