KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A report by an Alaska regional development organization finds the success of the state ferry service hinges on fixing the troubled relationship between management and labor.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the reformation report by the Southwest Conference indicates the relationship to be strained, inefficient and ineffective, which is causing financial problems for the Alaska Marine Highway System.
The organization is seeking to transition the service into a public corporation, but first it wants to address the factors at the root of the issue. The report points to the main issues as being the numerous unions involved in operating the service and the resulting complicated web of contracts.
Organization director Robert Venables says management and labor need to be realigned “so they’re working toward a common goal.”
