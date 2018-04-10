COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish newspaper says the husband of a member of the academy awarding the Nobel Literature Prize violated century-old Nobel rules by repeatedly leaking the names of winners of the prestigious award — including 2016 recipient Bob Dylan.

One of Sweden’s biggest dailies, Dagens Nyheter, cited an internal Academy probe to report Tuesday that Jean-Claude Arnault leaked winners’ names seven times, starting in 1996. It was not clear who the names were disclosed to.

Arnault has separately been embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations. Three Academy members resigned Friday after the body voted against removing author Katarina Frostenson, a fellow member and Arnault’s wife. The trio had called for her exclusion.

The 18-member secretive academy keeps names secret, never discusses potential winners and has kept nominations secret for half a century.