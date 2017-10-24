CRANDON, Wis. (AP) — A 30-year-old man who was fatally shot by a Crandon police officer after a struggle at a traffic stop had a warrant out for his arrest.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Tuesday identified the man as Dexter Baxter.
WJFW-TV reports a Brown County judge issued a warrant for Baxter’s arrest in February after he failed to appear at a post-conviction hearing.
Authorities say the officer pulled over a car Sunday night and got into a struggle with Baxter, who was a passenger. The officer then fired his gun, killing Baxter.
The officer has not been identified. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and placed on standard administrative duty while the DOJ investigates.