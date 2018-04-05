LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Reports say a Kentucky lawmaker has apologized for a tweet that appeared to criticize teachers.
News outlets report state Sen. Stephen Meredith responded Wednesday to a tweet from WKYT Political Editor Bill Bryant, who had shared the station’s story on the “unprecedented” 40 teachers running for office in Kentucky.
Meredith’s responded: “40 percent of high school grads can’t read or do math. Yes, let’s see what they can do with state government.”
It’s unclear where he got those statistics from.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
Meredith told WDRB by phone Wednesday evening that he regrets leaving the impression that he doesn’t respect teachers. The Republican from Leitchfield later deleted his Twitter account, saying social media was “getting too toxic.”