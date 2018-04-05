LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Reports say a Kentucky lawmaker has apologized for a tweet that appeared to criticize teachers.

News outlets report state Sen. Stephen Meredith responded Wednesday to a tweet from WKYT Political Editor Bill Bryant, who had shared the station’s story on the “unprecedented” 40 teachers running for office in Kentucky.

Meredith’s responded: “40 percent of high school grads can’t read or do math. Yes, let’s see what they can do with state government.”

It’s unclear where he got those statistics from.

Meredith told WDRB by phone Wednesday evening that he regrets leaving the impression that he doesn’t respect teachers. The Republican from Leitchfield later deleted his Twitter account, saying social media was “getting too toxic.”