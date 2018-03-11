NEW YORK (AP) — Parents are complaining that the New York Police Department is removing one of the last police officers assigned full-time to public schools in the wake of last month’s Florida shooting.

The New York Post reports that Sgt. Raul Espinet was being removed from his post at Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, Queens.

Police told the newspaper that Espinet’s position was eliminated because patrol officers in the new community policing units will visit the schools while on patrol. The PTA says it’s trying to reverse the decision.

Armed police officers have been gradually eliminated from city schools since the 1990s. Unarmed school safety agents are stationed at all schools.

Parents told the Post that Bayside and Benjamin Cardozo high schools also lost full-time armed NYPD officers.

