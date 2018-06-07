LAS VEGAS (AP) — A trade group report indicates that home prices in Las Vegas are continuing to climb and could reach the pre-recession peak this year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the median sales price of single-family homes was $295,000 last month, a 2.1 percent increase from April and an 18 percent jump from May 2017.

According to the report from the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, 3,140 single-family houses traded hands, increasing by 9.1 percent from April but falling by 10.7 percent from the previous year.

The median sales price of homes previously peaked in mid-2006 at $315,000 and bottomed out in early 2012 at $118,000.

Association President Chris Bishop says the home prices could reach the previous peak “sometime later this year.”

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com