WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new report shows the condition of the Kansas winter wheat crop is declining.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 44 percent of the state’s wheat is in poor or very poor shape. Another 43 percent rated as fair. Just 12 percent of the crop is considered in good condition, with 1 percent rated excellent.
The deterioration of the Kansas wheat crop comes amid a drought that has left 70 percent of the state’s topsoil moisture supplies considered short or very short.
Kansas farmers have also begun seeding corn with 2 percent now planted.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
- Trump brags that his tower withstood a fire, but has been silent about the man who died in it