WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The latest crop update from the government shows the majority of the major crops remain to be harvested in Kansas.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 93 percent of the corn and 91 percent of the soybeans have been cut in the state. Sorghum harvest is 77 percent complete.

About 74 percent of the sunflowers have also been cut.

Winter wheat planting is now 97 percent finished.