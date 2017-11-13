WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The latest crop update from the government shows the majority of the major crops remain to be harvested in Kansas.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 93 percent of the corn and 91 percent of the soybeans have been cut in the state. Sorghum harvest is 77 percent complete.
About 74 percent of the sunflowers have also been cut.
Winter wheat planting is now 97 percent finished.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Weather Service warns that windstorm could peak in Seattle during commute home
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors