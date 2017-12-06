THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Disability Rights Oregon has released a report alleging the juvenile jail in The Dalles skirts Oregon law and uses inhumane methods to punish youth.

The East Oregonian reported Wednesday that the director of the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility disputes the findings.

Disability Rights is authorized to inspect jails and other facilities that house people with disabilities under a federal designation.

Disability Rights attorney Sarah Radcliffe interviewed 23 youth at the NORCOR juvenile jail between June and September.

She says they told her about long stays in isolation for minor infractions and most reported spending up to six hours per day in their cells.

Seventeen Oregon counties send detainees to the juvenile facility.

So do the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, counties in southeastern Washington and federal immigration officials.