JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A report found Juneau is the “worst city when it comes to testing rape kits.”
The Juneau Empire reports Vanessa Nason, a researcher and journalist with the news site MuckRock, has been working since April to discover what happens when a police department takes physical evidence from a sexual assault or rape.
Nason sent dozens of information requests to police departments across the country. She received a response from the Juneau Police Department in late October. Nason says, “Nationwide, it’s one of the worst we’ve seen.”
Soon after Nason published a story about the Juneau data, the Alaska Department of Public Safety published a report that counted all untested rape kits in police custody in Alaska. It found 3,484, more per capita than any other state in the country.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Washington, Seattle spending $1.1M to fence off highways and bridges from the homeless
___
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com