BEIRUT (AP) — A media outlet linked to the Syrian military says the Islamic State group’s leader may be holed up in an IS pocket in the eastern town of Boukamal, which government forces and their allies recaptured this week.
The Syrian Central Military Media says that, as Syrian troops and their allies conducted search operations in Boukamal, they “got the information” that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi might be “in one of the pockets” in the town. The report on Friday did not elaborate on how the soldiers heard about al-Baghdadi or what they were doing about the information.
Boukamal, IS’ last major stronghold in Syria, was taken on Thursday.
Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group, says he doesn’t have such a report on al-Baghdadi’s whereabouts.
