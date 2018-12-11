TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that two human rights lawyers have been sentenced to six years in prison.
The Arman daily reported Tuesday that Ghasem Sholeh-Saadi and Arash Keikhosravi were sentenced to five years in prison for taking part in an “illegal gathering” and one year for “propaganda” against the ruling system. It says they can appeal the verdict.
The two were arrested in August when they took part in a protest outside parliament calling for free elections. They were released on bail last week.
Sholeh-Saadi, 64, a longtime critic of the political establishment, was barred from running for president in 2017.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Justices won't hear states' appeal over Planned Parenthood
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Trump blames lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money 'liability'
- Need a transplant? First you'll need to prove you can afford it
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Iran holds regular presidential and parliamentary elections, but a council of religious clerics vets candidates, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final word on all major policies.