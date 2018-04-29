DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new report alleges Iran is destroying or redeveloping the sites of mass graves holding those executed in a 1988 purge that killed thousands.

The joint report was released Monday by the London-based group Justice for Iran and Amnesty International.

It focuses on seven mass graves demolished, covered in garbage or redeveloped to hide evidence of the killings. Justice for Iran alleges it has identified over 120 locations in Iran that were used as mass graves then.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment.

International rights groups estimate as many as 5,000 people were executed by Iran near the end of its war with Iraq. Those killed include Communists, Kurdish separatists and members of an Iranian opposition group called the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq.