HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A federal inspection in June of last year reportedly found 13 defects on CSX track in Bergen County, a route that has become a corridor for shipping crude oil and ethanol to refineries.

The Record and NorthJersey.com reported obtaining more than 900 pages of inspection reports through the Freedom of Information Act. The inspection covered a 10-mile segment between Ridgefield Park and Harrington Park and was part of the Federal Railroad Administration’s Crude Oil Route Track Examination program targeting routes with high volumes of flammable liquids.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said county track is inspected several times a week and ultrasound tools help gauge rail’s internal condition several times a year to head off problems. He said the company complies with requirements to fix defects found within a certain time.