VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A toxicology report says the inmate found dead at a Florida jail last month overdosed on kratom.

Forty-two-year-old Zacharriah Zimmer was found unresponsive in his cell at the Indian River County Jail on April 4. TCPalm.com reports that staff performed CPR until emergency services arrived and took Zimmer to a hospital where he later died. He had been arrested the day before on a domestic violence charge.

County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Eric Flowers says an autopsy was conducted on April 5. Flowers said the autopsy confirmed Zimmer’s death was related to his medical history and that no signs of foul play were reported. The FDA says kratom is a plant with effects similar to morphine.

The autopsy says Zimmer’s chronic alcoholism was a contributing factor to his death.

