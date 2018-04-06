INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new report warns that tropical diseases could become common in Indiana by the end of the century as the state’s climate grows warmer and wetter.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the report on global warming’s expected impact on the state released Thursday in association with the ongoing Indiana Climate Change Impact Assessment.

The report says climate change driven by fossil fuel emissions will bring an increase of disease-spreading mosquitoes, ticks and other pests to the state. They can carry diseases such as malaria, Zika and dengue fever.

Gabriel Filippelli is the lead author of the report and the director of the Center for Urban Health at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. He says conditions “are already ripe in southern Indiana to host these diseases.”

