BOSTON (AP) — Each day last year, more than 177,000 people across Massachusetts took out their cellphones, opened a ride-hailing app and summoned a driver.

By the end of the year, that came to about 64.8 million trips.

The number is a testament to the explosive growth of ride hailing companies, which are quickly reshaping transportation options, threatening taxi services, and forcing city planning and public transit officials to rethink urban transportation networks and traffic patterns.

Most of the rides were concentrated in the Boston metropolitan area with more than half —34.9 million — originating in Boston, followed by the neighboring cities of Cambridge with 6.8 million rides and Somerville with 2.7 million rides.

That’s according to a recent report released by the state.