ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Court records show a Connecticut man charged with killing his wife wiped out most of her assets in the months between her death and his arrest.
The Hartford Courant reports Richard Dabate took hundreds of thousands of dollars from his wife’s retirement accounts, emptied her bank accounts and was about to sell the couple’s Vernon home before a judge halted the sale.
The details on Connie Dabate’s assets were released Tuesday after a probate judge scheduled a hearing to learn why her estate was worth only $6.42.
A lawyer representing the woman’s sister says he plans to file a motion for Richard Dabate to return $70,000. That was the amount her estate was reportedly worth before her death in December 2015.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
Dabate has pleaded not guilty to murder.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com