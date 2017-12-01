NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Archaeologists say there’s a “high likelihood of human remains” on land proposed for development near a Civil War fort in Nashville.
According to The Tennessean , Tennessee Valley Archaeological Research’s preliminary report found a high likelihood for remains northwest of an abandoned baseball stadium below Fort Negley. It says remains may exist elsewhere.
Archaeologists are analyzing further with digging equipment. A final report is expected by year’s end.
After Union forces occupied Nashville in 1862, 2,700-plus African-Americans helped build Fort Negley. About 600 to 800 died. Many could be buried beneath the 21-acre development site.
A proposal supported by Mayor Megan Barry would include park, retail, residential and creative space.
Barry’s spokesman, Sean Braisted, said she’ll review the final report and determine steps to preserve history and improve the property’s use.
___
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com