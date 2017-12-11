NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey governor who is now chairman of the board at a major hospital recommended that the hospital hire a friend who was given a “no-show or low-show” job, according to a published report.

NJ.com reports former Republican Gov. Donald DiFrancesco made Jill Cooperman his assistant weeks after she was hired by University Hospital in Newark in 2014. Her salary soon rose and her title changed, spurring a whistleblower complaint.

The hospital board had an outside law firm investigate the accusation. The firm found the complaint credible, saying the hospital had a high-level administrator without a clear job title or responsibilities.

Cooperman declined to comment on the report. DiFrancesco said in a statement Cooperman was hired through proper processes.