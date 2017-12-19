TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Senate investigation into Sen. Jack Latvala finds a complaint he inappropriately touched a woman on several occasions is likely true.
The report released Tuesday also includes several other witness accounts of sexual misconduct by Latvala, a Republican who is also running for governor.
The former federal judge who conducted the investigation for the Senate recommended Latvala be sanctioned. The report will now be taken up by the Senate Rules Committee on Jan. 11.
The complaint was filed by Rachel Perrin Rogers, a top aide to Senate Majority Leader Wilton Simpson. She said Latvala inappropriately touched her in an elevator, at a private club and other occasions.
Latvala has said he has been known to tell some women they look “hot” but that he’s never touched anyone against their will.