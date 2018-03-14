HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are sending prosecutors the results of their investigation into allegations by two women who accuse a sitting lawmaker of abusive behavior.

The House GOP leadership announced Wednesday they forwarded the report about Delaware County Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli to the county prosecutor in Harrisburg.

Republican state Rep. Tarah Toohil alleges Miccarelli pointed a gun at her and stalked her. And a political consultant says he forced her to have sex. Miccarelli hasn’t been charged and denies the allegations.

Republicans say House rules prohibit them from releasing details of their report to the public. The report was given to lawyers for Miccarelli and lawyers for the two women who filed the complaint.

Miccarelli is resisting calls from House Republican leaders and others to resign.