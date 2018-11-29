LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A report says a fight involving a stun gun at an Arkansas high school football game prompted thousands of attendees to evacuate the stadium as false rumors of gunfire circulated.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the state found that panic and confusion quickly spread during the Aug. 25 game in Little Rock after a fight in the stands between 10 male youths. The report says one of them had a stun gun that several spectators mistook for a firearm.

An Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism report estimates that 25,000 spectators fled War Memorial Stadium in fear of an active shooter but there’s no evidence of any shots being fired.

Department Executive Director Kane Webb says no charges have been filed against individuals involved in the altercation. He also says no charges are expected.

