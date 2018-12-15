BOSTON (AP) — The Federal Air Marshal Service says it’s curtailing a domestic surveillance program that’s been accused of spying on thousands of unwitting passengers who are not suspected of a crime or appear on a terror watch list.

The agency’s new director, David Kohl, tells the Boston Globe that air marshals are “no longer capturing” any “routine passenger behaviors on a plane that would be seen as normal behavior.”

The changes follow a series of reports by the newspaper that found thousands of ordinary citizens had been swept up in “The Quiet Skies” program and watched by armed, undercover agents through airports and on flights.

Agency officials say marshals no longer document travelers’ minor movements and behavior, such as whether they use the restroom during a flight or fidget in the airport.