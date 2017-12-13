RENO, Nev. (AP) — A letter from Nevada’s former top doctor says he resigned in October because he was bullied by his supervisor, not because he had been tasked with developing a lethal injection protocol for the first execution in the state in 11 years.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports it obtained the letter and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is investigating Dr. John DiMuro’s allegations that his division administrator created a hostile work environment.

DiMuro’s lawyer in the case, David Houston, was in court Wednesday and unavailable for comment.

A state Health and Human Services spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to messages

DiMuro’s resignation as state chief medical officer came about two weeks before the scheduled execution of twice-convicted murderer Scott Raymond Dozier was put on hold pending state Supreme Court review of a never-before-used three-drug cocktail that DiMuro developed.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com