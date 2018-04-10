CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A report says the former coal executive convicted of violating federal mine safety standards has failed to turn in a required financial disclosure for his U.S. Senate race.
The U.S. Senate Office of Public Records told The Charleston Gazette-Mail on Monday there’s no indication Don Blankenship’s disclosure was received by Sunday’s deadline. Failure to file disclosures can carry fines up to $50,000 or criminal prosecution.
Blankenship’s spokesman didn’t respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.
The ex-Massey Energy CEO is one of six Republicans in next month’s primary for the seat of incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, who faces one opponent in the Democratic primary.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
Blankenship served a one-year prison term on charges stemming from the 2010 explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine that killed 29 men in West Virginia.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.