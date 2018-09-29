SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Marion County Sheriff Jason Myers says his deputies violated use of force policy during an arrest that included one of them punching a homeless person in the head 17 times.

The Oregonian/Oregonlive reports that Myers declined to say Friday which deputies violated the policy or if they will be disciplined.

Prosecutors who reviewed the case declined to file criminal charges against Deputy Jacob Thompson for repeatedly punching Tessa Lovelace.

KGW-TV caught the June arrest on camera.

Myers says deputies need more training on interacting with and de-escalating incidents involving people who are in apparent mental crisis or who exhibit mental illness.

Myers says all sworn officers will receive more training and apologized for the incident.

