SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A state report has found deficiencies in the operation of the Bexar (bayr) County jail in the wake of three murder suspects who escaped the facility in March.

A report by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards notes that last year “handmade lines” and contraband were found outside the jail.

Guards at the time discovered that a metal mesh surrounding a recreation area had been cut, providing a hole through which inmates could throw lines to the ground outside the jail.

The murder suspects escaped through the mesh March 2. They were captured the same day.

The state report found that the recreation area was too small for the number of inmates who used it, and that more searches were needed of the entire jail to find contraband.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says new security protocols have been adopted.