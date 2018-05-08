MIAMI (AP) — Crews found cracks in a key part of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Florida earlier than previously acknowledged, but it remains unclear whether the fissures caused the structure’s failure.
The Miami Herald reports that documents from Florida International University show the cracks were found in late February. The structure collapsed March 15, killing six people.
Photos show the cracks in a piece of a support truss on the north end of the span where the collapse began.
Bridge engineers told the newspaper that the cracks suggest a problem that should have been addressed before the section that failed was moved into place.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
The documents did not indicate whether construction crews repaired the cracks before the failure.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the collapse.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com