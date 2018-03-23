ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A report says the contractor overseeing Ann Arbor’s deer management program significantly overestimated the animal’s population last year in the city.

The Ann Arbor News reports Friday that White Buffalo Inc. believed the formula it used to estimate the deer population was off and estimated detection rate for last year’s flyover count was too low. That was discovered from observations during this year’s survey.

Based on the overestimate, officials with the city and contractor called for killing up to 250 deer but sharpshooters killed 115.

People opposing the hunt gathered near shooting zones. When they saw sharpshooters, they yelled: “Stop the shoot! Save the deer!”

A total of 156 deer were killed during culls in 2016 and 2017.

