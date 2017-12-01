MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — A newly released tribal police report says a woman who fell off an escalator at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and later died lost her balance while sitting on a moving handrail after having two drinks at a bar.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation officials released the report Friday after refusing to do so in response to a request by The Day newspaper. The Associated Press also asked for the report and received it Friday.

Tribal officials redacted the 44-year-old woman’s name in the report, citing privacy concerns.

The report on the Oct. 25 incident says the woman was sitting on the escalator rail before falling about 25 feet.

Tribal officials say media requests for the report prompted a policy change to allow the release of police reports on noncriminal incidents.