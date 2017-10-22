PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Brigham Young University football player redshirting this season after violating the school’s honor code has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Francis Bernard was booked into the Utah County Jail early Saturday and also ticketed for driving without a valid license and failure to have proper registration.

Bernard was a running back for the Cougars in 2015 and a linebacker in 2016 before being suspended prior to the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.

He was found guilty in January 2017 of noise disturbance stemming from an August 2016 incident, fined $150 and placed on probation.

Court records show Bernard pleaded guilty in April 2017 to a disorderly conduct charge, paid another $150 fine from a December 2016 incident and the charge was reduced to an infraction.

