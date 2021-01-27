President Joe Biden’s younger brother, Frank Biden, promoted his relationship with the president in an ad for a South Florida law firm, CNBC reported Wednesday.

Frank Biden isn’t a lawyer. But the Berman Law Group, based in Boca Raton, lists him as a “senior adviser” on its website.

The business news channel reported that the Berman Law Group ad featuring him was published in the Daily Business Review on Jan. 20, the day Joe Biden was inaugurated president.

CNBC reported that the ad “features a photo of Frank Biden, along with quotes regarding his relationship with the incoming president and the family name” as a reason to work with the Berman group.

Frank Biden’s response: “I have never used my brother to obtain clients for my firm. Our firm has long been involved (with) this lawsuit. Social justice is something I have been involved in for years,” Frank Biden said. “I will never be employed by any lobbyist or lobbying firm.”

The focus of the ad is to promote the firm’s work on a class action lawsuit against a group of South Florida sugarcane growers, CNBC said.

Last year, ABC News reported that Frank Biden had “touted his famous last name and prominent connections in Washington to help” a charter school company he worked with obtain contracts.