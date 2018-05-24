ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened two customers at a McDonalds restaurant with a stun gun and knife and yelled “get out of my country.”
It happened early Wednesday in St. Augustine on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
Mohamed Galal and Zeyad Said told St. Johns Sheriff’s deputies that 60-year-old John Jay Smith approached them while holding a knife and asked if they were “American boys.” An arrest report says Smith yelled that they “don’t deserve American food.”
While being arrested, the report says Smith said “they killed my son,” a U.S. Marine who died while in combat in Afghanistan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- State Department warns US citizens in China after employee suffers possible sonic attack
- People who sleep in on weekends avoid dying young, study suggests
- Pressure mounts on USC president to resign after scandals
Smith faces charges of aggravated assault, trespassing and burglary.
Prosecutors will determine whether the incident was a hate crime. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.