KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A report by Alaska’s Southeast Conference calls for the state marine highway system to increase its ticket prices.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Thursday that the recommendation is part of a 25-year plan that Gov. Bill Walker asked the conference’s stakeholders to put together for the struggling Alaska Marine Highway System. The major part of the plan is to turn the system into a public corporation.
Stakeholders estimate rate increases could produce a 21 percent decrease in the system’s expenses, while only dropping revenue by 14 percent.
The report states that cutting fares would not result in more riders. In addition, it states that there are no reasonable scenarios for the system to recover all expenses through revenue.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Residents fight Seattle rules allowing apartment developers to forgo parking
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
___
Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com